Wolverines face elimination game at Island finals

Sooke squad lost to Nanaimo’s John Barsby last night

It’s do or die for the EMCS Wolverines this afternoon.

The Wolverines lost their first game of the Vancouver Island 3A finals Thursday to Nanaimo’s John Barsby Bulldogs by 74-59, and now must play Esquimalt Dockers in a knockout game this afternoon in the senior boys high school basketball tournament.

On Thursday, the Wolverines played well throughout the contest, but at times looked overwhelmed by the Bulldogs.

Wade Fitzner was named player of the game after netting 16 points for the Wolverines. Other top point-getters for the local side were Jack Price with 12 and Riley Stratton with 10.

Top-scoring Storm Spackman was hurt early in the game, but others players picked up the slack, including Jaden Demelo, Antonio Cepeda, and Judah Bruns.

In regular season play against Equimalt (5-1) this year, the Wolverines (2-4) lost 62-50.

Today’s game between Esquimalt and EMCS tips off at 4 p.m. at Ladysmith Secondary School.


