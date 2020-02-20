Young Island skiers pick up medals at second Teck BC Cup in Prince George

Anna Chatterton (far left), Maddie Galik, Emma Wong, head coach Andrea Stapff, Amelia Wells, Hugo Henckel piled in for a group shot with Strathcona Nordic Ski Club teammates (front row) Ben Galik and Gavin Chatterton after a successful Teck BC Cup #2 in Prince George. (Photo by Kurt Galik)

Vancouver Island’s young cross-country skiers continued their successful streak at the second Teck BC Cup of 2020.

A group of seven Island athletes from the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club – some as young as 10 – made their way to Prince George for two days of racing and each of them earned a medal. The event took place Feb. 1 and 2 and drew young skiers from across B.C.

READ ALSO: Young Island skiers earn podium finishes at first Teck BC Cup of 2020

The first day featured a series of free-technique sprint races and day two saw the athletes compete in a mass-start distance race in the classic technique.

Saanich-based athlete Amelia Wells, a Grade 12 student at Canadian Sport School and Reynolds Secondary School, raced in the U18 girls’ category. She nabbed a gold medal on day one and bronze on day two.

Fellow Strathcona Nordic Ski Club athletes Ben Galik of Royston also earned a gold medal on the first day in the U10 boys category, Hugo Henckel and Emma Wong of Courtenay and Gavin Chatterton of Campbell River took home silver medals, Anna Chatterton finished fourth and Maddie Galik placed fifth.

On day two, athletes had to remain vigilant while making their way through the various obstacles on the distance-race course. Maddie Galik and Wong took home gold medals in their categories, Ben Chatterton and Ben Galik nabbed silver medals, Wells picked up a bronze medal and Anna Chatterton placed fourth once again.

READ ALSO: Saanich karate kid to represent Vancouver Island at upcoming BC Games

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club had no time to rest after their successful weekend. The team immediately set their sights on the Teck Coast Cup race which will take place at Mount Washington – where the team is based – over the Family Day long weekend.

Athletes Wong and Gabe Gledhill from Cumberland are also preparing to make their way to Europe at the end of February where they will compete with the BC Ski Team in Austria and Switzerland.

For more information about the Strathcona Nordic team, visit the website at strathconanordics.com.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Mount WashingtonSaanichskiing