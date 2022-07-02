B.C. beach named one of the best in the world

Mystic Beach on southwest Vancouver Island was named one of the top 50 beaches in the world by an international travel website.

Vancouver Island’s Mystic Beach has been named one of the best in the world by an international travel website.

Bigseventravel.com recently compiled its ranking of the 50 best beaches in the world, and while the usual suspects in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and other tropical regions of the world featured heavily, Mystic Beach stands out as the only Canadian location and one of three in North America.

Sitting at 42, the site’s description of Mystic Beach starts by acknowledging Canada is not often the first thing that comes to mind when people think of beaches, “but with some 15,000 miles of beaches, it should do.”

“Mystic Beach, located on the southern coast of Vancouver Island, is one of (Canada’s) most enchanting. Set along the Juan de Fuca Trail, the white sandy beach is set against lush forest, with a picturesque waterfall cascading right into the brilliant blue sea.”

In terms of the rankings, Mystic Beach sits between Eagle Beach in Aruba and Diani Beach in Kenya. Playa Conchal in Costa Rica received the top honour thanks to its “staggering biodiversity” and status as an eco-friendly destination. The small beach is known for being covered in crushed sea shells and wrapping around a turquoise bay.

Siesta Beach in Florida was ranked the highest in North America, sitting at fourth thanks to its quartz-crystal powdery sand and soft lapping waves, while Punta Mosquito in Mexico was ranked fifth thanks to its status as a best-kept secret, clear lagoons, lush mangroves and powdery white sand.

