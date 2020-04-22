Discover Sooke

Sooke is an ideal destination for anyone interested in outdoor adventures, relaxing in a seaside restaurant or just “getting away” for a few days.

Zipline through West Coast forests, hike the coastal trails, spend a day paddleboarding, kayaking or sport-fishing, explore the museum or just relax and take in the sights, including Sooke Harbour and Basin, the Olympic Mountains and Whiffin Spit.

Named for its early inhabitants, the T’Sou-ke First Nation, Sooke began as a thriving Coast Salish settlement and today the T’Sou-ke First Nation remains an integral part of the vibrant community.

Sooke has a reputation for great dining with top-rated restaurants, world-renowned accommodations and a variety of galleries, art studios, and shops. Affectionately known for being “Wild by Nature,” the town is surrounded by beautiful rainforests, windswept coastlines, and beaches, and features numerous provincial parks and bicycle trails.

Facts

  • Sooke Potholes Provincial Park, one of the South Island’s most popular summer swimming areas among locals.
  • Has the mildest climate in Canada.
  • By Sooke, the 47 km Juan de Fuca Marine Trail traces the shoreline from China Beach to Botanical Beach.
  • Sooke is the starting point for the world-famous West Coast Trail.
  • Offers some of the world’s best salmon fishing and known for its halibut fishing.

Weather

Sooke has a temperate climate with warm summers and mild winters.

Getting here

Vehicle: Sooke is 45 minutes away from Victoria.

Ferry: Take BC Ferries to Victoria and then take the scenic island highway (Highway #14) which traces the West Coast shoreline.

Transit: From Victoria take Bus 61 to Sooke.

Flying: Victoria International Airport is an hour’s drive away from Sooke.

For more visit WestCoastTraveller or Sooke News Mirror

