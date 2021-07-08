Big Catch

Enter to WIN a family fishing adventure in Ucluelet

Share your favourite fishing photos to enter

From reeling in that prize tyee to casting for bass in your favourite lake, photos from your fishing adventures can pay off with more than memories!

Salmon Eye Charters and the West Coast Traveller invite you to share photos of your favourite fishing adventures, best fishing trip or best and biggest catch for the chance to win an unforgettable family fishing experience.

With their combined 60+ years of experience, Salmon Eye Charters’ guides will make this a trip for the books!

During your six-hour chartered fishing trip for four guests, you’ll explore the waters and wildlife of majestic Ucluelet, BC. Finish your stay with one night in a two-bedroom suite at Waters Edge Resort to reflect on this experience of a lifetime!

Here’s how to enter:

Click here to submit entries at WestCoastTraveller.com OR post your photo to Instagram and tag @thewestcoasttraveller and use our hashtag #WestCoastCatch in your caption to enter!

Contest closes Sept. 30, 2021 at midnight. See rules for full details. The winner and guests must have valid fishing licenses at the time of use.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

fishingPhotographytravelwct-intro

Previous story
Trip to Sooke featured as prize on popular U.S. game show

Just Posted

Sooke’s U14 C division girls’ fastball team hosted a bottle drive to raise money for their trip to provincials in Abbotsford. L-R Madison Riddell, Hannah Gillie, Charlotte Prill, Danika Gant, Lily Woodruff, and Bre Baker. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Sooke’s U-14 girls fastball team covering the bases for trip to provincials

Kaela Mehl was convicted of murdering her 18-month-old daughter, Charlotte Cunningham, in October 2017. On June 30, the Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, citing juror and lawyer missteps. (Submitted photo)
Mother’s conviction overturned in killing of Victoria toddler

A two-week outdoor music festival will run in the grounds of St. Ann’s Academy this summer, with performances from the Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera Victoria and others. (Photo courtesy Victoria Symphony/Pacific Opera Victoria)
Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera announce outdoor festival of music

Consultation for the redevelopment of the Oak Bay Lodge property continues. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Future uses up for debate as conversation continues on former Oak Bay Lodge site