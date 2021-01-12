It’s time to Dine Around, Victoria!

Dine Around and Stay(cation) in Town Victoria runs Jan. 14 to Feb. 7.

January brings the event local foodies wait all year for: Dine Around Victoria.

Like many things right now, the popular annual showcase of Victoria’s celebrated culinary scene will look a little different than in years past, but there’s still lots to tickle the tastebuds of local diners.

The annual Dine Around festival – Jan. 14 to Feb. 7 – is your opportunity to get a real taste for Victoria’s diverse culinary offerings.

Simply visit tourismvictoria.com/dinearound to explore the offerings from an array of local restaurants, offering set-price, three-course menus with options wine or beer pairings, then choose your favourites to try. Set menu prices range from $20 per person to $60 per person, with take-out options also available.

Many of the city’s hotels are also joining in the fun, offering accommodations at reduced prices for those who want to enjoy a mini staycation.

Tourism Victoria notes they are working with restaurants and catering suppliers to ensure proper protocols are in place and food service is delivered within safety guidelines.

So whether you’re revisiting old favourites or discovering new ones, if you’re looking for tasty things to do in Victoria, come Dine Around!

Please note that to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region.

