Let the South Island show you its Spirit

Langford is a fast-growing community with a full suite of amenities to enjoy. Jen Blyth photo / WestCoastTraveller.com

A collection of southern Vancouver Island communities wants to show you their Spirit!

The Spirit Loop is scenic route highlighting neighbouring tourism destinations including Langford, Sooke, Port Renfrew and the Malahat.

At spiritloop.ca, you’ll find one-two and three-day itineraries filled with things to do and places to experience, and everything you need to plan your visit.

Other communities travellers can visit along the route include Lake Cowichan, Duncan, Cobble Hill, Shawnigan Lake and Mill Bay.

A collaboration between municipal and Indigenous governments from the partner regions, Langford Mayor Stew Young says the project will help the tourism industry, which faced significant challenges during the pandemic.

“What we’re trying to do is promote an economic triangle to Sooke, Port Renfrew to Malahat through to Langford,” he said. “This is going to be a game-changer for tourism.”

The marketing campaign includes a travel documentary, hosted by Derek Juno, that showcases various tourism spots along the way on the Spirit Loop.

“I’ve been really, really lucky to do quite a bit of travelling in my life, I’ve been able to go to 40 different countries, live in Sweden, (and) live in Australia,” Juno said. “But I still think that this is the very best place in the world to live.”

One of the spots highlighted on the tour is the Malahat Skywalk, which recently opened last year, and is located on Malahat Nation.

“It is great to see we are working together as one to grow the community and Vancouver Island tourism business,” Malahat Nation Chief George Harry says. “We are excited to invite people to see the beauty of Malahat Territory and the surrounding region.”

Young added the project would help with reconciliation and furthering Indigenous tourism. “It’s people getting together here, coming here and showing support for the Malahat Nation and their wonderful Skywalk.”

