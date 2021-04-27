Pick up your passport to the Victoria Ale Trail

Locals invited to support Victoria’s craft breweries this May for a chance to win prizes

Greater Victoria beer fans are invited to pick up their passport to flavourful local pours – and the chance to win a host of awesome prizes!

Launching May 1, the BC Ale Trail’s Victoria Ale Trail Passport program encourages locals to visit the region’s participating breweries and treat themselves to homegrown craft beer.

Here’s how it works:

From May 1 to 31, pick up a Victoria Ale Trail passport from your favourite craft brewery and embark on a local tasting tour, collecting stamps along the way.

After earning six stamps, drop off your completed ballot at a participating brewery to enter to win a beer-themed prize package, such as an overnight staycation at Spinnakers Guesthouses, two free passes for the Pedaler’s Hoppy Hour Bike Tour, multiple brewery prize packages featuring merchandise and gift cards, and BC Ale Trail promotional swag. Multiple entries are allowed, and the prize draw will take place during the first week of June after all of the completed passports have been collected.

Choose from 14 breweries

“The Victoria Ale Trail passport is the perfect opportunity to support your neighbourhood brewery while staying local,” says Joe Wiebe, Content Manager at the BC Ale Trail. “Most of the breweries and brewpubs have breezy patios where you can enjoy a beer in the sunshine, or you can pick up packaged beer to go. Either way, you’ll earn a stamp and feel good about investing your dollars back into our community.”

Home to Canada’s first brewpub and some of BC’s most popular breweries, Victoria boasts 14 breweries participating on the Victoria Ale Trail: Canoe Brewpub; Category 12 Brewing; Driftwood Brewery; Herald Street Brew Works; Howl Brewing; Hoyne Brewing; Île Sauvage Brewing; Lighthouse Brewing; Moon Under Water Brewpub; Phillips Brewing; Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub; Twa Dogs Brewery; Vancouver Island Brewing; and Whistle Buoy Brewing.

“It’s great to be working with our fellow breweries in Victoria,” says David Nicholls, General Manager of Vancouver Island Brewing. “It’s time to get outdoors and taste the new delicious beers that our local breweries are making.”

For more information, visit bcaletrail.ca/victoriapassport.

The BC Ale Trail, a series of self-guided itineraries highlighting local craft brewery destinations and the super, natural landscapes surrounding them, is a partnership with Destination British Columbia and the BC Craft Brewers Guild. Explore 150+ breweries across 20 Ale Trails in five regions around BC.

