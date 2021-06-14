Named for the famous coastal lighthouse a little farther up West Coast Road, Sheringham Distillery delights fans with coastal-inspired spirits handcrafted with BC ingredients into longstanding favourites like Seaside Gin, newer pours like their Lemon Gin Liqueur, and fan-favourite Rhubarb Gin Liqueur.

Named for the famous coastal lighthouse a little farther up West Coast Road, Sheringham Distillery delights fans with coastal-inspired spirits handcrafted with BC ingredients into longstanding favourites like Seaside Gin, newer pours like their Lemon Gin Liqueur, and fan-favourite Rhubarb Gin Liqueur.

Sip and savour Sooke: A delicious West Coast adventure awaits

Perched on the Pacific, Sooke’s wild West Coast setting offers ample inspiration for its growing community of brewers and distillers.

Come take a tour of the local brewers and distillers making a name for themselves in this culinary hotspot just 45 minutes outside Victoria.

Named for the famous coastal lighthouse a little farther up West Coast Road, Sheringham Distillerydelights fans with coastal-inspired spirits handcrafted with BC ingredients into longstanding favourites like Seaside Gin, newer pours like their Lemon Gin Liqueur, and fan-favourite Rhubarb Gin Liqueur.

After closing to tastings this past winter, the Sheringham team expects to open the doors in early July, with safety measures in place. Visitors can expect the same complimentary tastings and tours from the tasting room!

Handcrafting refreshing libations from their own Wildflower Honey, Tugwell Creek’s varied lineup ranges from a dry, beer-like mead crafted from honey, heather and hops, to an off-dry mead made with Wildflower Honey and a blend of berries.

Handcrafting refreshing libations from their own Wildflower Honey, Tugwell Creek’s varied lineup ranges from a dry, beer-like mead crafted from honey, heather and hops, to an off-dry mead made with Wildflower Honey and a blend of berries.

One of the original beverage purveyors in the area – and British Columbia’s first meadery – Tugwell Creek Honey Farm & Meadery is located on a picturesque hillside setting near the ocean.

Handcrafting refreshing libations from their own Wildflower Honey, Tugwell Creek’s varied lineup ranges from a dry, beer-like mead crafted from honey, heather and hops, to an off-dry mead made with Wildflower Honey and a blend of berries.

Currently open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Tugwell will likely open Fridays through summer as travel restrictions ease. Stop by their COVID-safe tasting window, then relax on the ocean-view patio as you sip a flight of three favourites. Of course, not all their honey is made into mead – be sure to ask about several varieties of the sweet treat available to purchase.

Brewing up the flavours of the coast

Visit Sooke Brewing Company, where you can pull up a stool overlooking the working part of the brewery, or take your flight outside to enjoy on the heated covered patio.

Visit Sooke Brewing Company, where you can pull up a stool overlooking the working part of the brewery, or take your flight outside to enjoy on the heated covered patio.

Locally owned and operated in the heart of Sooke, Sooke Brewing Company celebrates its fourth anniversary this fall.

Boasting deep local roots, this team’s extensive line-up includes regular favourites and new beers to sample.

Pull up a stool overlooking the working part of the brewery, or take your flight outside to enjoy on the heated covered patio. And for snacks or a meal, the onsite Black Market Meats Food Truck serves up some delicious options from 12 to 8 p.m. daily.

Coming up, in addition to new brews, the Sooke Brewing team is excited to welcome back Thursday’s Open Mic Night when possible – keep an eye on their social media for coming events and updates.

Another favourite with locals – and well-behaved dogs – Bad Dog currently has 12 beers on tap for tasting or take-away. Pull up a seat in the treed picnic area to sample a selection. Jennifer Blyth photo.

Another favourite with locals – and well-behaved dogs – Bad Dog currently has 12 beers on tap for tasting or take-away. Pull up a seat in the treed picnic area to sample a selection. Jennifer Blyth photo.

A little way out of town, but well worth the drive or ride is Bad Dog Brewing Company, open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the summer season.

Another favourite with locals – and well-behaved dogs – Bad Dog currently has 12 beers on tap for tasting or take-away. Pull up a seat in the treed picnic area to sample a selection. Light snacks are available, but you’re are also welcome to bring your own picnic to accompany your pour.

All 12 beers are also available in tall cans and for growler fills.

The award-winning Sooke Oceanside Brewery is moving to a new, expanded location this summer with expansive views over the Sooke Basin.

The award-winning Sooke Oceanside Brewery is moving to a new, expanded location this summer with expansive views over the Sooke Basin.

Rounding out the Sooke craft beer experience is the community’s first brewery, the five-year-old Sooke Oceanside Brewery, pouring a selection of year-round, locally inspired brews alongside seasonal selections.

This summer, the award-winning brewery is moving their tasting room and pilot brewery into a new, expanded location at Winnipeg Road, a little ways up Sooke Road from its current location. Look for them behind the brand new Fuca Cycles bike shop and Seek and Surf surf shop.

With close to 180-degree views of the Sooke Basin and seating for approximately 40 people with a large patio, this promises to be a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike. Sooke Oceanside Brewery is also increasing their taps and will have a large selection of their beers and other products at the new site.

 To plan your Sooke explorations, visit sooke-portrenfrew.com

Craft BreweriesDistilleriesFoodImpressive West CoastSookeTourismtravel

Comments are closed

Just Posted

sig
MAYOR’S MESSAGE: A time of sorrow and celebration

Sooke is proudly a Compassionate City, writes Maja Tait

An example of the forest land in the Port Renfrew and Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island is shown on May 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne
Old-growth logging opponents launch hunger strike as arrests continue at Fairy Creek

Zain Haq says the hunger strikers will gather today at Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver

Victoria police officers used less-lethal weapons to arrest a woman Sunday night after she allegedly attacked a man with a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police use less-lethal weapons on woman following hammer attack

Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team called to barricade situation

(Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure closes Oak Bay pub, restaurant

Penny Farthing, Vis-a-Vis expected to reopen Wednesday after deep clean

Thriving Toots Wilderness School is trying to buy a 98-acre plot of undeveloped land from the Boys and Girls’ Club of Greater Victoria in Metchosin. (Contributed/Thriving Roots)
Hopeful buyers of Boys and Girls’ Club land in Metchosin would keep it wild

Nature-based school, partners trying to secure financing to buy 98-acre property: school director

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Highway notices like this come down effective June 14. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Province-wide travel back on in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Gathering changes include up to 50 people for outdoor events

Calgary Stampeders’ Jerome Messam leaps over a tackle during second half CFL western semifinal football action in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CFL football will be played this summer in Canada

Governors vote unanimously in favour to start the ‘21 campaign on Aug. 5

Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is announcing that Indigenous people can now apply to reclaim their names on passports and other government documents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous people can now reclaim traditional names on their passports and other ID

Announcement applies to all individuals of First Nations, Inuit and Métis background

Harvesting hay in the Fraser Valley. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
COVID-19: B.C. waives farm income requirement for a second year

Property owners don’t need minimum income for 2022 taxes

Cruise ship passengers arrive at Juneau, Alaska in 2018. Cruise lines have begun booking passengers for trips from Seattle to Alaska as early as this July, bypassing B.C. ports that are not allowed to have visitors until March 2022 under a Canadian COVID-19 restrictions. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire)
B.C. doesn’t depend on U.S. law to attract cruise ships, Horgan says

Provinces to get update next week on Canada’s border closure

This undated photo provided by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails shows a scout donating cookies to firefighters in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, as part of the Hometown Heroes program. As the coronavirus pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many Girl Scout troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons. That resulted in millions of boxes of unsold cookies. (Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails via AP)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies

Since majority of cookies are sold in-person, pandemic made the shortfall expected

In this artist’s sketch, Nathaniel Veltman makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., on June 10, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen (top left) and lawyer Alayna Jay look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
Terror charges laid against London attack suspect

Crown says Nathaniel Veltman’s four counts of first-degree murder constitute an act of terrorism

Premier John Horgan speaks as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, and health minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference to update on the province's fall pandemic preparedness plan during a press conference from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials to provide details on Step 2 of COVID reopening plan Monday

Step 2 could allow for larger gatherings and a resumption of recreational travel

Most Read