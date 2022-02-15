Sooke Potholes receives $350,000 upgrade, boosting accessibility + signage

The Sooke Potholes is a series of deep, naturally carved rock pools. A small parking area with facilities is managed by the District of Sooke. (Contributed - District of Sooke)

Accessible toilets, a wider staircase, signage and a visitor information kiosk are among the amenities to be added at Sooke Potholes, thanks to a $353,499 provincial grant to the District of Sooke.

The money comes from B.C.’s Community Economic Recovery Program Grant stream.

The project will include constructing two accessible toilets, widening staircase access to the beach, installing wayfinding signage and visitor information kiosk, and parking improvements.

Construction will begin this fall with anticipated completion by the May long weekend of 2023.

Sooke is known for its access to the natural environment and the Potholes are a signature natural landmark and popular destination. The district-owned lower lot provides access to a freshwater beach and trail system which also connects to the Sooke Potholes Regional Park, maintained by the Capital Regional District.

Atop the Potholes, the Spring Salmon Place (KWL-UCHUN) Campground is operated by the T’Sou-ke First Nation. It operates seasonally each summer, from mid-May to mid-September.

The Sooke Potholes enhancement project is one of more than 50 new tourism projects throughout B.C. that are receiving a total of $21.3 million for shovel-ready infrastructure projects from the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure program.

READ MORE: Sip and savour Sooke: A delicious West Coast adventure awaits

READ MORE: Vancouver Island Airbnb host ranked top in the province

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCampingCanadaFamily activitieshikingSookeSooke PotholesStaycation secretsSwimmingThings to dovancouverisland