Can you spot all 12 Days of Christmas displays at the Butchart Gardens? Jen Blyth photo.

The magic of Christmas returns to the Butchart Gardens

The magic of Christmas returns to the Butchart Gardens this holiday season. Like many of our favourite pastimes in the COVID era, the experience will be a little different this year, but undoubtedly just as magical!

Throughout the holiday season, the world-renowned National Historic Site just outside Victoria is transformed with thousands of sparkling lights and magical holiday-themed displays illuminating the winter gardens.

The Sunken Garden is one of the most-photographed parts of The Butchart Gardens no matter what the season. Jen Blyth photo.

The 55-acre display garden was created in 1904 by Jennie Butchart, and is still privately owned and operated by family descendants. The annual holiday spectacle, including the 12 Days of Christmas displays dotted around the Gardens, has for years been a favourite way for locals and visitors alike to ring in the season.

This year, masks, group-size and other important rules will need to be followed to ensure the safety of visitors and their families, as well as staff and their families.

Visitors will be required to purchase an admission ticket online for a designated entry date and time. Timed tickets will become available beginning on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at butchartgardens.com.

Trees dressed in faerie lights greet Butchart Gardens guests. Jen Blyth photo.

New dates and hours will also be in effect: Nov. 27 to Jan. 6, the Admission Gate will be open from 3:30 to 9 p.m., with viewing until 10 p.m. The Gardens will be closed on Christmas Day to allow staff to enjoy the day with their families.

The Dining Room Restaurant will serve Seasonal High Tea from 4 to 5 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations are recommended and may be made starting Oct. 22 at: butchartgardens.com/restaurant/the-dining-room/ Admission to The Gardens is required.

The Coffee Shop also remains open with limited seating, and Annabelle’s Café will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. The Seed and Gift Store and Rose Carousel will also be open.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the annual Dec. 1 light-up, snowflake exchange, ice skating, festive brass, carolers and Blue Poppy Restaurant will not be available this year.

Pets are welcome from 8 to 10 p.m. only.

Visitors are required to wear masks or face coverings, at all times, while visiting The Gardens. Large groups are required to split up, with a maximum of six persons walking together.

The Gardens remain open daily leading up to Nov. 27; visit the website for rates, hours and more information.

Decorations of all shapes and sizes create a magical experience for guests at The Butchart Gardens. Jen Blyth photo.

