Vancouver Island treetop retreat tops Airbnb list of Canada’s best new hosts

A treehouse-style home in East Sooke has been selected as the top new host in Canada by Airbnb.

This treetop destination is a great place to hang out for a getaway to remember.

Treehouse Hosted by Madison owner Madison Grothen said her husband, co-owner Tyler Bohn, built the home from treetop to bottom, except for the plumbing and electrical.

“We’re very excited and honoured to be chosen by Airbnb,” she said. “We’ve been open for just over a year and weren’t expecting to be so busy, but business has been great. We were just hoping for weekends at first, so we’re really thrilled to be fully booked now with a waiting list for the summer.”

The bedroom suite in a Treehouse Hosted by Madison. (Contributed - Airbnbn)

Described on the Airbnb website as a “haven amongst the conifers located in a magical junction between rural, land, rainforest and sea, this unique structure is sure to provide a stay unlike any other.”

According to Airbnb, long-term stays hit an all-time during the first quarter of 2022, more than doubling in size from the same time period in 2019.

Domestic travel remains strong, representing more than half of the nights booked, and more than half of the stays booked this year are for a week or longer.

