VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.

But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – by Race Rocks, near the community of Sooke – managed to capture a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.

The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.

With the boat already shut off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.

It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.

READ MORE: VIDEO: New record, Victoria expert says 72 whales spotted the most in one day

READ MORE: Transport Canada introduces added measures to protect southern resident killer whales

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller news

British ColumbiafishingKiller WhalesvancouverislandVictoriaWhalesWildlife