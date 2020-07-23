West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
Employment in Greater Victoria on the rise in April
Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven and in early 20s
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
B.C. Conservation hasn’t euthanized any bears in Metchosin this year
Langford artist brings the mythical creature to life in wood sculpture
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan
The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province
New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene
Art The Sooke Fine Arts Show is re-imagined into an online version…
The federal ethics watchdog is already investigating Trudeau’s role
Yana Hempler hopes to raise $10,000 for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of…