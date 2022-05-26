Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita demonstrating the use of a Plufl dog bed for humans. (The University of British Columbia)

2 UBC grads launch pawsitively unique business: Dog beds for people

TikTok, Kickstarter helps launch Plufl,a dog bed that alleviates stress and anxiety in people

“Why shouldn’t there be a dog bed for people?”

That’s the question Noah Silverman asked himself while working at a coffee shop at the University of British Columbia campus.

Silverman and his best friend, Yuki Kinoshita, are on the brink of graduating in economics. They are also co-founders of a growing business, inspired by a Great Dane and napping, called Plufl.

Silverman said in a news release Thursday (May 26) that the idea was inspired after seeing his boss’ Great Dane lazing in a custom-made, extra-large dog bed.

“It just looked so comfortable and cozy,” he said.

Both full-time students, juggling work and school, Silverman and Kinoshita described themselves as avid nappers.

“We just felt there had to be a better napping solution,” said Kinoshita. “Even when I’m working at home, I don’t necessarily want to go to bed because that’s where I go for long-term sleep.”

So the pair came up with a solution and invented Plufl, an oval-shaped human-sized dog bed that naturally puts one in a fetal position.

“The ability to tuck your hands and feet under the border actually creates a very soothing experience, similar to that of a weighted blanket,” said Silverman, adding that the name of their product, inspired by a friend, is a combination of the words “plush” and “fluffy.”

Initially, Silverman was a skeptic, questioning if the product would be even remotely successful. But after releasing a promotional video about Plufl on TikTok, the faux fur bed garnered millions of views and additionally raised $400,000 with a Kickstarter campaign.

READ MORE: Two abandoned Langley dogs need dental care

“We get messages every day from people reaching out saying they’ve been searching forever to find a product like this,” said Silverman. “A mother from the U.K. emailed us last night saying ‘I need this for my nursery.’ It literally has been an outpouring of necessity for a human dog bed, which is kind of funny.”

Silverman and Kinoshita are currently working on manufacturing the first batch of 800 Plufl orders for shipment. They have also enlisted the help of a designer to create an even plusher, fluffier version of the Plufl with orthopedic and memory foam.

Additional napping products, such as pillows and blankets are also in the works.

“We believe the napping industry is really unexplored and completely untapped,” said Silverman. “You’ll be really hard-pressed to find companies that market and design products solely for napping, despite the fact that, I’ve read a figure that one-third of all Americans enjoy napping.”


laurice.gomes@aldergrovestar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaBusinessTikTok

Previous story
Needle in a haystack: 3 homes listed for less than $200,000 in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

More Malahat construction is expected to start this summer. Crews are pictured temporarily repairing the Trans-Canada Highway in the fall of 2021 after heavy rains caused damage to the roadway. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
More Malahat construction, expected to start this summer, will take a year to complete

Uptown staff quickly guarded a swarm of bees that landed on the Saanich property May 25, Boxing them up for relocation the next morning. (Courtesy Christy Lowes Shape Property Management)
VIDEO: Security stands on guard for bees at Saanich shopping centre

A rendering of a rejected proposal for a 19-storey, 266-unit rental building on View Street in Victoria. (Courtesy of Nelson Investments)
19-storey rental tower rejected by Victoria over design issues, shadow impacts

Less than one per cent of houses listed in B.C. cities as of the first week of May 2022 are priced below $200,000, according to real estate search portal Point2. (Black Press Media file photo)
Needle in a haystack: 3 homes listed for less than $200,000 in Greater Victoria