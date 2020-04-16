Shoe designer John Fluevog has designed a pair of shoes in honour of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (File contributed/ fluevog.com)

B.C. designer John Fluevog creates shoes in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry

Pre-sale profits from the shoes will go to Food Banks BC

Vancouver-based shoe designer John Fluevog announced that he’s designed a shoe in honour of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The limited edition, pink leather shoes are part of the designer’s Operetta family, and include patent leather accents and some of Henry’s famous words “be kind, be calm and be safe,” stamped onto the footstock.

ALSO READ: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

Henry had been spotted sporting some Fluevogs of her own, and Fluevog himself said she’d inspired him to draft the design.

“At times like these, we’re so fortunate to have someone who is calm and comforting but direct, and positive but realistic, informing and educating us day to day,” Fluevog said in an online statement. “We always like to find ways to help, and to highlight those who are doing good in our world. To hear about and see that our admiration for Dr. Henry was mutual was just a beautiful cherry on top of an already great idea sundae.”

The shoes received Henry’s blessing. Much like the namesake herself, sales from the shoe will aid in the fight against COVID-19, with 100 per cent of pre-sale profits going to support Food Banks BC.

Pre-sales are set to begin next week.

