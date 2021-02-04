The Black Bowmore DB5 1964 whisky is a limited release, bottled in a special decanter made with a piston from an Aston Martin DB5 - the vehicle featured in the James Bond film Goldfinger. (BC Liquor Stores)

B.C. liquor store hosts draw for $75,000 whisky in bottle made with James Bond’s car

The only catch – the winner has to pay full price for it

One British Columbian will win the rare opportunity to purchase Scotch whisky made with a piston from James Bond’s legendary vehicle.

In the Goldfinger film, Bond drove an 1963 Aston Martin DB5. Part of the car is now embedded in the decanter that holds the 31-year-old Black Bowmore DB5 1964 whisky.

It was birthed out of a collaboration between the two companies, Bowmore and Aston Martin, and is a big-ticket item costing $75,000. Of the spirit, there are only 25 bottles ever made.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

The whisky’s tasting notes include mango and acacia honey merged with a coffee and tobacco smoke flavour combination, according to Bowmore distillery officials.

A single bottle purchased by B.C.’s Liquor Distribution Branch will be sold to the winner of a draw made at the Cambie Street and 39th Avenue store in Vancouver, from Feb. 5 to 7.

The winner will be notified by email on Feb. 11 or 12, according to BC Liquor Stores.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Newly unveiled art installation pays tribute to Breonna Taylor at SFU

Just Posted

Mat Peters, left, Rob Peters and Ben Kenmare delivered three truckloads of furniture to the Pacheedaht First Nation between October and December. (Sooke Moving & Storage photo)
Sooke man delivers truckloads of free furniture to Pacheedaht First Nation

‘I don’t feel the need to make money in these situations,’ he says

Saanich police use a drone to investigate a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road on Feb. 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Saanich police use a drone to investigate a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road on Feb. 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Saanich Road reopens after deadly morning crash

Traffic resumes after nearly seven hours

West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP will talk to man about ‘concerning behaviour’ on trail in Langford

Man identified in Jan. 31 report that left woman concerned

The Sooke homeless shelter, located at 2197 Otter Point Rd, will have to find a permanent location by the end of March. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke homeless shelter must relocate by end of March

Otter Point Road property owner wants to develop property

Victoria police arrested a man under the Mental Health Act Feb. 4 following reports of damaged property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Barricaded man in crisis arrested by Victoria police

Man was arrested under Mental Health Act

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. B.C. has been dealing with the pandemic for a year. (B.C. government)
‘Don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day’

B.C.’s COVID-19 rate steady with 465 new cases Thursday

FILE – Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, as then-B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

Indigenous patients face barriers when trying to receive primary and preventative care

Searchers are asking the public to keep their eyes open for Willow, a black Labradoodle that fled from a car involved in a fatal accident on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital on Jan. 31. (Submitted photo)
Dog missing from fatal accident scene in Duncan

Public asked to keep an eye out for Willow

Sooke’s Nate Ripley has self-published his first children’s book, ‘Don’t Eat Me, Crocodile’. The father of two donated copies to Sooke Elementary, Saseenos Elementary, Poirier Elementary, SEAPARC pre-school and the Sooke branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library. (Courtesy of Nate Ripley)
Crocodiles and kindness: Sooke man publishes first children’s book

Father-of-two inspired by improvised bedtime stories

Surrey’s Caleb Reimer in Edmonton Oil Kings colours. The junior hockey team is among five Alberta-based WHL squads planning to play games starting Feb. 26. (Photo: oilkings.ca)
Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Edmonton Oil Kings draft pick Caleb Reimer has skated with Delta Hockey Academy team this winter

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

Molly the corgi is on the mend after getting attacked by a larger dog Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Owner of dog that injured smaller pooch in Parksville willing to pay vet bills

‘So many stepped forward to help me’

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Most Read