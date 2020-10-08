Loofie Saves Halloween is an interactive children’s book developed by South Surrey moms Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe. (Contributed graphic)

B.C. moms pen book to help kids have a safe and spooky Halloween

Loofie Saves Halloween offers option for keeping the day safe and fun, authors say

A pair of South Surrey moms aiming to ease the stress of Halloween in a pandemic have released a kids book that offers up an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

Loofie Saves Halloween, co-authored by Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe, is about making sure every child can enjoy the spooky day while staying safe and healthy, a news release issued Thursday (Oct. 8) states.

“We have felt the stress of trying to plan a safe Halloween for our little ones, and we know other parents are also in this situation,” Russell said in the release.

“We want to make sure every child can celebrate Halloween 2020… especially those that are immunocompromised and cannot trick-or-treat.”

Loofie Saves Halloween is intended to be read to kids by a parent or caregiver prior to the spooky day. Then, come Oct. 31, have the main character, Loofie the Candy Monster, hide Halloween candy indoors for the youngsters to seek out while in costume.

It’s “an interactive children’s book that will have kids playing eye spy to look for candy in the pictures, and around their own home.”

Kombe, who also illustrated the 24-page paperback, described it as “think Easter Bunny meets that little guy who hangs out on a shelf and Christmas time!”

It is available on Amazon for $17.29.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BooksCoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Loofie Saves Halloween is an interactive children’s book developed by South Surrey moms Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe. (Contributed graphic)

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

Just Posted

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from Royal Roads University

Dr. Bonnie Henry was appointed as B.C.’s provincial health officer on Feb. 1, 2020

BLM graffiti appears on Brentwood Bay Community Hall

Central Saanich Police hope public can help find suspects

Sooke couple to be focus of new reality TV show

Big Timber airs on History Channel Canada on Oct. 8

VIDEO: Crews battle major structure fire on Goldstream Avenue

Effected and evacuated residents directed to Langford Legion

Country star Jess Moskaluke rides into Sidney

Juno Award winner plays Mary Winspear Centre Oct. 8 to 11

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Library tries to get read on users with online survey

Hours of operation a focal point

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

SOOKE HISTORY: Four chiefs at Whiffin Spit

HMS Endeavour’s commemorative voyage comes to Sooke

Island community goes for less glare from streetlights

The plan for BC Hydro is to start converting lights in November

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Most Read