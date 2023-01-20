Anthony Bucci photographed a bald eagle in Blackfish Sound last fall as it swooped down on a herring ball. (Anthony Bucci Photography)

Anthony Bucci photographed a bald eagle in Blackfish Sound last fall as it swooped down on a herring ball. (Anthony Bucci Photography)

B.C. photographer’s bald eagle photo Canada’s choice for international contest

Anthony Bucci lives on northern Vancouver Island and has his own wildlife touring business

Professional photographer Anthony Bucci snapped a photo in Blackfish Sound last fall season of a bald eagle swooping down on a herring ball, capturing multiple herring.

Bucci, who lives nearby on the north end of Vancouver Island and has his own wildlife touring business, submitted the photo to CAPA Canada (Canadian Association for Photographic Art), which has roughly 90 photo clubs across Canada and close to 1500 individual members, where it was recently selected with 14 other images that scored high in the Nature/Wildlife contest to represent Canada in an upcoming Four Nations contest.

“With each image being scored by a certified CAPA judge that critique everything, I’m honoured to be part of this selection out of thousands of images submitted,” said Bucci when asked to comment. “This opportunity is pretty hard to achieve and I’m very excited to be selected among some of the best photos representing Canada.

“I’m very grateful for this accomplishment and the hard work that I’ve put into my images for the last 11 years of wildlife photography.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsPhotographyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Shortages of children and adult medicines across B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Island leaps into year of the rabbit with celebrations in Victoria’s Chinatown

Just Posted

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: All Red Route connected British Empire to all corners of globe

A construction site in Sooke in May 2021. The District of Sooke is making headway on reducing the time to obtain a building permit. (File – Sooke News Mirror)
Building permit backlog pared down in Sooke

Police respond to gunfire at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout in which two gunmen were killed outside the bank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Police to release findings on Saanich bank shootout where 2 Cowichan men died

Saanich police are asking for help locating Feng Ya Jiang, 82, who left Saanich for downtown Victoria around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and did not return. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department
UPDATE: Missing Saanich senior located safe, say police