Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Banff Sunshine Village to open to skiers, snowboarders and hikers on Canada Day

Resort plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday

A lingering winter snowpack in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains means skiers and snowboarders can spend this week — including Canada Day — on the slopes.

Banff Sunshine Village says on its website that it plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday.

Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications, says there’s still a lot of snow at the resort after it received more than 900 centimetres this season.

She says the resort will open its Strawberry Express chairlift and the runs around it.

The resort will also open a small terrain park.

Visitors can also go sightseeing from the Standish Express chairlift with the same ticket.

