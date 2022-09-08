Brands join in on Queen Elizabeth mourning

Here’s some of the most unexpected expressions of condolences

Queen Elizabeth and her corgi depicted as Funko Pop figures. Just as she would have wanted. Photo: @FunPopPhoto/Twitter

Everyone has something to say about the death of Queen Elizabeth, including pizza companies, the NHL and even Ontario’s liquor board.

The passing of the Queen on Thursday was marked by the usual political statements from dignitaries such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan.

But brands, many with questionable connections to the British monarch, also used the occasion to join in on the public grieving.

Here’s some of the more eyebrow-raising tweets that caught our attention.

The National Hockey League mourns the passing and celebrates the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II. She held a special place in the hearts of Canadians and, during her 70-year-reign, connected with our game in memorable ways. pic.twitter.com/ppgk5HZzFQ — NHL (@NHL) September 8, 2022

The Queen was, of course, a known hockey fan.

Our condolences, Rest In Peace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 🕊 https://t.co/PF1FGyJ7BC — Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 8, 2022

Is anyone not a Funko figure at this point?

Tip your pizza delivery person with some thoughts and prayers today.

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II has died. The Queen passed away at the age of 96, according to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/9ANsCHzEvx — GameSpot (@GameSpot) September 8, 2022

No idea what the Queen’s favourite video game was but it probably wasn’t Fortnite.

As a Crown agency, the @LCBO would like to acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and her seven decades of service to Canadians and people across the Commonwealth. — LCBONEWS (@LCBONEWS) September 8, 2022

Pouring one out for the boss.

The person running this account has seen Hamilton, right?

