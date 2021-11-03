Canada’s best tippers and most polite takeout customers found in one B.C. town

Nanaimo top the lists for most polite city and best tippers in Canada in Uber Eats’ third annual ‘Cravings Report.’ (Uber Eats photo)

People in Nanaimo are particularly thankful when they receive their takeout orders at their doorsteps.

According to Uber Eats’ third annual ‘Cravings Report,’ Nanaimo customers came out on top as the most polite and the best tippers of any city in Canada.

The report reveals a snapshot of the most popular, most unusual and some of the more unusual take-out delivery requests from the past year.

According to an Uber Eats press release, Canadians rely on the service to order in everything from chicken nuggets and poutine to garlic naan, gummy bears and bubble tea.

Nanaimo topped the top 10 list of cities with customers who are most polite, based on saying please and thank you. Ottawa was second on the list, Kingston, Ont., was third, and Victoria fourth. No other B.C. cities cracked the top 10.

Nanaimo customers were the top tippers too, edging Victoria and Kelowna, which were second and third, respectively.

The report also compiled lists of cities noted for some of Uber Eats quirkier customers.

Regina topped the list for most picky city, based on which city had most customers with the most special instructions. Kelowna was third and Prince George was sixth.

As far as most common special instructions, it turns out people really don’t like green onions in Vancouver, whereas customers in Victoria tend to ask for gluten-free options.

Halifax customers order the most healthy food based on orders from restaurants labelled ‘healthy’ in the Uber Eats app. Vancouver was fifth and Victoria was sixth when it comes to healthy eaters.

The most popular cuisine for Uber Eats orders nationwide is Japanese food, followed by non-specific Asian food, then Indian food. Assorted chocolate bars topped most the popular convenience items list, chicken nuggets were the most requested side order and ice cream was the most frequently ordered dessert.

Vancouver has at one big eater or, at least, the customer who placed the most expensive Uber Eats order at $1,600. A customer in Montreal placed a $1,300 order and a Toronto customer was a close third with a $1,200 order.

