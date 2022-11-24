For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits across the regions. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Pacific/Neil Zeller **MANDATORY CREDIT**

CP Holiday Train returns to the rails for the first time in three years

Popular cross-country run will wrap up in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 18

For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits.

Over the next four weeks, the train decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights will head out to raise money and food donations for local food banks.

The holiday train’s first Canadian stop will be in Lac Megantic, Que. Thursday and finish in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Dec. 18.

CP chief executive officer, Keith Creel says the holiday train, now in its 24th year of celebration, is a reminder to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season.

The event is free, however, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday train operated virtually in 2020 and 2021.

RELATED: Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

RELATED: Holiday train lights up the Shuswap night

Christmasrailway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island veteran receives France’s highest honour

Just Posted

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to onlookers as they make their way up Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade. (Black Press Media file photo)
Event Roundup: Seasonal magic returns to Greater Victoria

Rev. Carrelyn Sheldan of the Victoria Truth Centre hopes to provide comfort to those feeling sad or alone during the holiday season during a Blue Christmas service Dec. 3. (Courtesy of Carrelyn Sheldan)
Victoria inter-faith churches join to present Blue Christmas service for grieving

Eric James requires dialysis at Royal Jubilee Hospital three days a week and feels lucky the city has a nocturnal program where he can sleep through the treatment. (Courtesy Eric James)
Victoria man pleads for a kidney – for himself and others

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage are charged with killing Martin Payne after the inmates escaped William Head institution on July 7, 2019. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Defence lawyers critical of items examined at Metchosin homicide scene

Pop-up banner image