Gurdeep Pandher visited Long Beach on Aug. 10, 2020. (Twitter screenshot)

Famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer brings movements of joy to Long Beach

Infamous dancer is exploring Vancouver Island, visiting the B.C. Legislature and other destinations

Internet famous Gurdeep Pandher, of the Yukon, has made his way to Long Beach, near Tofino – bringing his stellar bhangra to the beaches of Pacific Rim National Park.

Pandher, who used to work for the government and is now a bhangra dance teacher, became a social media sensation after he posted a Canada Day video of himself dancing in Whitehorse. He moved to the Yukon in 2012, but has been dancing since he was little.

Since going viral, he has partnered with the Canadian Armed Forces and worked with the Paralympic Games.

But this week, he’s on vacation and exploring Vancouver Island.

On Saturday, he stopped by the B.C. Legislature to announce to his 18,000 followers on Twitter that he was in Victoria.

“I’ve started feeling that may be it’s my duty or responsibility to spread positivity, joy and hope – if we have hope, we have everything,” Pandher told Black Press Media at the time, adding that dancing helps him stay hopeful.

“When I start dancing, I forget everything and instantly regain my joy.”

– with a file from Devon Bidal, Victoria News

