Family Down the Fraser follows the Wright Family on a river rafting trip. (Family Down the Fraser/NFB)

Family Down the Fraser follows the Wright Family on a river rafting trip. (Family Down the Fraser/NFB)

Fraser River film from 1978 restored, released by National Film Board

Richard and Rochelle Wright, and their two sons filmed on epic river adventure in large raft

It’s a newly digitized glimpse of a family rafting adventure on the mighty Fraser River filmed back in 1978.

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) is releasing the 27-minute film, Family Down the Fraser, for free on its streaming platform NFB.ca.

Family Down the Fraser, Tony Westman, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

The film follows Richard and Rochelle Wright and their two sons as they travel downriver in a large whitewater raft more than 40 years ago.

They meet characters whose lifestyles contrasted sharply with their urban ways, and they pass milestones like Fort Alexandria and Hell’s Gate along the way.

Their voyage takes them from Cache Tête Jaune, near Valemont, B.C. and the Alberta border, down to parts of the Lower Fraser, to the mouth of the river.

“The film has recently been restored and digitized from the NFB’s vault near Montreal as part of an initiative putting out more NFB collection films from the West of Canada,” according to the NFB release.

The restoration initiative is under the auspices of NFB’s English Collections curator, Camilo Martín-Flórez. The film was directed by Tony Westman.

“The 27-minute film follows the Wright family including two young sons in a variety of easy and challenging situations on the river.”

The Wrights were known for their travel guides of the 1970s and 80s that they co-wrote, showcasing canoe routes in B.C. and Yukon among other works.

RELATED: Surrey couple writes about the Fraser River

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

filmFraser River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mr. Gold: B.C. father of seven’s prized Lego piece valued at $7,000

Just Posted

Philip Ney may pull the plug on a sailing program that assists addicted youth if he can’t find dock space for the schooner central to Horizons Unbound. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke youth sailing program looks for safe harbour

Sooke Minor Hockey Association begins registration for the 2023-24 season in March. Involvement in hockey encourages personal growth in many ways, says association president Carrie Coleman. (Heather Grove photo)
Registration for Sooke Minor Hockey opens on March 1

Carol Todd with her daughter Amanda Todd. (Submitted to Black Press Media)
‘Today’s parents didn’t have to deal with the internet’: Conversations on cyberbullying needed at home

Whistle Buoy master brewer Matt West-Patrick (left) and Isaiah Archer are brewing a new batch with an AI-generated recipe. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Victoria brewery uses AI to generate latest beer recipe