Listed at $18.75 million, 8338 West Saanich Rd. is one of the most expensive homes for sale in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy Engel & Volkers Oak Bay)

Greater Victoria homes continue to push prices up in luxury real estate market

Two Saanich Peninsula homes top Greater Victoria’s high-end listings

A new listing in North Saanich offers a glimpse into Greater Victoria’s high-end real estate market.

In the same neighbourhood as a recent record-breaking sale – which saw 8408 Lawrence Rd. sell for the full asking price of $22.75 million – Engel & Volkers’ new luxury listing offers nearly 4,000 square feet of living space on a nearly seven-acre waterfront lot.

Located at 8338 West Saanich Rd., and listed by Engel & Volkers Oak Bay, the home features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a private helicopter pad, a detached carriage house with two bedrooms, private beach access and a floating dock big enough to accommodate yachts.

At $18.75 million, it’s one of the most expensive listings in Greater Victoria.

8338 West Saanich Road from Spartan Media Group on Vimeo.

ALSO READ: Sale of Saanich Peninsula estate breaks Greater Victoria price record

But not to be outdone, further north on the Saanich Peninsula, a realtor.com listing in North Saanich comes in with an equally impressive price tag.

Located at 1850 Lands End Rd. and listed by Chace Whitson Real Estate Group for $18.8 million, this property features more than 24 acres, including 1,500 feet of ocean frontage, which is subdividable (pending approval from the District of North Saanich).

At more than 3,500 square feet, the west coast-inspired living space features three bedrooms and three bathrooms centred around the ocean views.

Off the Peninsula, an Oak Bay property rounds out the top three with a listing price of $16.75 million from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. Located at 3155 Beach Dr., this level 1.67-acre beachfront property is in the heart of Uplands. The nearly 12,000-square-foot residence features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

ALSO READ: Sale of oceanfront property in Metchosin yields new record for Greater Victoria

 

