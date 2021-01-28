Located at 1367 Mill River East Road, this PEI home is listed for $4.75 million. (Realtor.ca photo)

Located at 1367 Mill River East Road, this PEI home is listed for $4.75 million. (Realtor.ca photo)

How Greater Victoria’s most expensive listing could translate in other markets

A look at what $14 million could buy in markets across Canada

With the most expensive home in Greater Victoria currently listed for a cool $14.1 million, it’s no surprise that could translate into multiple properties in other markets.

Here is a look at some of the most expensive homes outside of major Canadian markets.

In PEI, $14 million could buy several of the highest-priced homes on the market. The most expensive home listed on Realtor.ca comes with a price tag of $4.75 million. Located in the Mill River East community, this waterfront estate called ‘Birdsong’ features two guest quarters and a boathouse. In total, it is nearly 13,000-square-feet with five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

ALSO READ: The five most expensive homes for sale in Greater Victoria

In the Yukon, $1.65 million could buy you the Six Mile River Resort. Boasting access to the ‘entire Yukon’ from its dock, the listing also notes this turnkey business features 400 feet of waterfront and a two-bed, 1.5-bath main residence with balcony above the main building. The main building includes a 30-seat indoor/outdoor restaurant, commercial kitchen, walk-in cooler and guest washroom facilities.

And in Yellowknife, the most expensive home listed comes with a price tag of less than $1.2 million. Built in 2014, this custom single-family home is just under 4,000-square-feet of living space with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

ALSO READ: High demand, low supply drove up Greater Victoria home prices in 2020

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Daisy the llama gets ‘nip and tuck’ after being rescued

Just Posted

The 17 Mile Pub is at the centre of a multi-million-dollar highway construction project. (Google Maps)
17 Mile Pub owners hope to capitalize on Sooke highway realignment

Commercial node, AdrenaLine expansion proposed for Sooke

Lisa Love, left, and Dana Livingstone of the Wildlife Advocates Collective want to establish wildlife corridors along Sooke Road. The group wants to start with the new highway reconstruction project between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road in Sooke. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
How creating wildlife crossings can help deer, bears – and even amphibians

Dana Livingstone knows the dangers wild animals can pose to drivers on… Continue reading

The District of Sooke hopes to fast-track the Otter Point sidewalk project with a federal-provincial grant. (Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke applies for sidewalk funding for busy traffic corridor

$2.1-million project eyed for Otter Point Road

(Black Press Media file photo)
Gas prices on the rise in Greater Victoria, 8-cent jump spotted

Prices up an average 10.2 cents over this time last year

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo earlier this month. (Island Health photo)
Island Health making hard choices about vaccines and ‘who gets into the lifeboat’

Vaccine delivery delays keeping chief medical health officer awake at night

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

The Rod & Gun bar and grill, located at 163 Alberni Highway in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Parksville’s iconic Rod & Gun bar and grill open again following damage from fire

Owner says ‘support has been unbelievable and I just can’t thank the community enough’

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

Located at 1367 Mill River East Road, this PEI home is listed for $4.75 million. (Realtor.ca photo)
How Greater Victoria’s most expensive listing could translate in other markets

A look at what $14 million could buy in markets across Canada

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

Most Read