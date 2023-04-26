Two women working hard at Tea Creek, an Indigenous-led food sovereignty farm and skills trade program in Kitwanga, between Smithers and Terrace. (Photo submitted)

Two women working hard at Tea Creek, an Indigenous-led food sovereignty farm and skills trade program in Kitwanga, between Smithers and Terrace. (Photo submitted)

Introducing HARVEST: Monthly magazine showcases B.C.’s agriculture talent

Harvest launches in May and is available online and at community newsstands

Many of us – either in our childhood or later years – remember the feeling of the cool soil between our fingertips as we plunged our hands into the earth, planting our first gardens.

Months later, strawberries, carrots, tomatoes, herbs and green bean vines abounded.

The beautiful thing about food and agriculture is the way it brings people together. You might think of memories such as a meal cooked with vegetables entirely from the garden, hand-churned butter melting on a freshly baked loaf of bread or colourful eggs fetched from the chickens out back as children run around and play.

This is what HARVEST is about, a new monthly magazine published from May to October highlighting and showcasing B.C.’s hardworking and creative individuals who bring us food, gastronomy, agriculture and agri-tourism, travel, and the many talented artisans influenced by these industries.

In a fast-paced society, the moments of togetherness remind us to slow down and appreciate what’s around us. It’s the dedication of those tending to tiny seeds, patiently waiting for them to blossom into something bigger that can be shared with others.

It’s the farmer raising livestock, seeing them grow strong, harvesting fields and finding sustainable ways to produce food and other products.

It’s combining the art of tradition with new technologies and allowing that ancient wisdom to guide our future decisions.

HARVEST is available at community newsstands and online through our newspapers across the province.

We hope you’ll tuck this magazine in your bag and enjoy it over a leisurely lunch in the sun, inspiring you to start your own garden or try a new recipe, explore a farm in your area, or think up new ways to give back to the earth and your community.

From all of us over at Black Press Media, we proudly present to you HARVEST. To read the first edition, you can visit your local Black Press Media news site and check out the e-edition or stop by the local office the first week of May.

Children playing in a field of sunflowers at Tea Creek, an Indigenous-led food sovereignty farm and skills trade program in Kitwanga, between Smithers and Terrace. (Photo submitted)

Children playing in a field of sunflowers at Tea Creek, an Indigenous-led food sovereignty farm and skills trade program in Kitwanga, between Smithers and Terrace. (Photo submitted)

Handmade goat gouda with spicy peppercorns and sweet red peppers from The Farm House Natural Cheeses. (Photo submitted)

Handmade goat gouda with spicy peppercorns and sweet red peppers from The Farm House Natural Cheeses. (Photo submitted)

Co-founders Jacob Beaton and Jessica Ouellette of Tea Creek, an Indigenous-led food sovereignty farm and skills trade program in Kitwanga, between Smithers and Terrace. (Photo submitted)

Co-founders Jacob Beaton and Jessica Ouellette of Tea Creek, an Indigenous-led food sovereignty farm and skills trade program in Kitwanga, between Smithers and Terrace. (Photo submitted)

Tea Creek, an Indigenous-led food sovereignty farm and skills trade program in Kitwanga, between Smithers and Terrace. (Photo submitted)

Tea Creek, an Indigenous-led food sovereignty farm and skills trade program in Kitwanga, between Smithers and Terrace. (Photo submitted)

A lamb rests at Bulkley Canyon Ranch in New Hazelton, which runs entirely on solar panels. (Photo submitted).

A lamb rests at Bulkley Canyon Ranch in New Hazelton, which runs entirely on solar panels. (Photo submitted).

Jacob Beaton, co-founder of Tea Creek. (Photo submitted)

Jacob Beaton (centre), co-founder of Tea Creek. (Photo submitted)

Tea Creek. (Photo submitted)

Jessica Ouellette, co-founder of Tea Creek. (Photo submitted)

