FILE In this Jan. 31, 2014 file photo, a KFC sign hangs in Saugus, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

A famous fried chicken chain has suspended its slogan amid the pandemic, citing its inappropriateness in current times.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) said that although its “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan has served it well for 64 years, it seems a little “off” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good,” rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC.

But fans of the fried chicken chain shouldn’t worry; when the pandemic comes to an end, the slogan will return.

