According to a new survey by Research Co., most Canadians prefer the International Metric System (photo by Arek Socha/pixabay.com).

According to a new survey by Research Co., most Canadians prefer the International Metric System (photo by Arek Socha/pixabay.com).

Miles or kilometres? Canadians weigh in on favoured measurement systems

Twenty-nine per cent of Canadians would like to see the country revert back to the Imperial system

Few Canadians are in favour of returning to feet, miles and pounds as the national system of measurement.

That’s according to a new survey released by Research Co. which shows only 29 per cent of Canadians would like to see the country adopt the Imperial system. On the other hand, 56 per cent of Canadians would carry on with the International Metric System, which uses metres, kilometres and litres for measurements.

Fifteen per cent are not sure.

Those aged 55 and older have the highest percentage (38 per cent) of support for the Imperial system.

When asked about how they measure six different things, the majority of Canadians gravitate towards Imperial units in three specific cases: measuring a person’s height (80 per cent), a person’s weight (76 per cent) and the temperature of an oven (59 per cent).

However, three other measurements are more likely to be conducted using the International Metric System: measuring the amount of liquid in a container (84 per cent), a vehicle’s speed (82 per cent) and gauging the temperature outside their home (77 per cent).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Poll

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How to take your garden and yard back from the mosquitoes

Just Posted

The Township of Esquimalt plans to not renew a policing agreement that has seen it share budgeting and resources for VicPD with the City of Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Township of Esquimalt to look at policing alternatives

CFB Esquimalt Naval and Military Museum head curator Tatiana Robinson arranges a unique handmade 1950s UN flag flown by HMCS Sioux during the Korean War. The museum highlighted the flag for National Peacekeepers’ Day this year. (Courtesy CFB Esquimalt)
Crafty sailor remembered at CFB Esquimalt museum for his resourcefulness

Langford’s annual Show and Shine car show is returning to Goldstream Avenue on Aug. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)
Get your shine on: Langford Show and Shine makes its return Aug. 21

Former business owner Lea Shaw sells her China Cupboard treasures this weekend to raise cash for Ukrainian residents settling on Vancouver Island. (Photo by Dior Wilsher)
Victoria resident selling China Cupboard treasures to help new Ukrainian friends