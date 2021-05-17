More “strings of lights” were seen on May 15, 2021, in night sky over Vancouver Island. (File photo)

More “strings of lights” were seen on May 15, 2021, in night sky over Vancouver Island. (File photo)

More ‘strings of lights’ reported in coastal B.C.’s night skies

At least three sightings were made on May 15

More “strings of lights” have been spotted in the night skies above Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

A number of people reported seeing strings of lights among the stars after 10 p.m. on the evening of May 15.

Treena Miller, from Maple Bay, said she watched a string of many lights equally spaced out travelling in a line from west to east for about five minutes.

“I have never seen such a thing and it was in such a progression that I could only think that they were being pulled on a line of some sort,” she said.

“There was no variation in timing or movement and they all faded into dark as they reached the same spot in the sky.”

RELATED STORY: UFO SPOTTED NEAR SHAWNIGAN LAKE

Roger Walsh said he was stunned to also see a string of lights in the sky after 10 p.m. on May 15 while riding his bike home in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Kitsilano.

He said the lights he saw were travelling from northwest to east.

“At first I thought they were just a reflection in my glasses, and I was both shocked and curious when I realized they weren’t,” Walsh said.

“They then suddenly went dark for about 10 seconds and then lit back up again. I tried to take a picture, but they went in between some trees and I lost track of them. A friend of mine saw something similar about a month ago and said it was the most bizarre thing he has ever seen.”

Kyle Cheveldayoff and four of his friends also saw a string of about 50 lights travelling northwest at approximately 11 p.m. that night from the Victoria neighbourhood of Fernwood.

“We watched them travelling across the sky for about five minutes,” said Cheveldayoff, a registered psychologist who also happens to be a UFO researcher.

“They were as plain as day. We did get our GoPro out, but I think it was too dark out [to get a video of the lights].”

A similar series of sightings of strings of lights in the sky above Vancouver Island occurred in March, 2020.

RELATED STORY:STRINGS OF LIGHTS SEEN IN NIGHT SKY OVER COWICHAN VALLEY

While it was never definitively proven, many speculated that those sightings could have been some of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites that began launching at about the same time.

In May 2019, the American aerospace manufacturer SpaceX launched the first 60 of its Starlink satellites, which are hoped to eventually provide affordable internet access to people around the world, into orbit.

It has been reported that last Saturday (May 15) at about 7 p.m. EST, which is 10 p.m. in B.C., a SpaceX rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and released 52 new Starlink satellites into Earth’s orbit, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit to more than 1,600.

This was the fourth launch of Starlink satellites in 17 days, and the ninth launch of the satellites since the beginning of March.

Cheveldayoff said that the Starlink satellites may be the answer to the riddle of the strings of lights in the night sky that he and his friends saw.

But he said there were a lot of other unusual things going on in the sky that night as well.

“We also saw a number of what appeared to be satellites that would flash like the flashbulbs on a camera,” Cheveldayoff said.

‘The night of a satellite launch could have provided an opportunity for phenomena that would be unknown to us to take place.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Space

Previous story
Legend continues as iconic white raven spotted once again on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The orange parcel was bought by the CRD for $1.1 million to add to Mount Work Regional Park. (CRD map)
Capital Regional District expands Mount Work land for $1.1 million

Privately-owned 13.8 hectares in the Highlands is ecologcically valuable

North Saanich has received a report from the Urban Development Institute calling on the municipality to expand and densify its housing options in the face of demographic and environmental changes as the municipality continues its Official Community Plan review. (Black Press Media file photo)
North Saanich asked to create more affordable, diverse housing

Urban Development Institute says community faces demographic, environmental challenges

Dog trainer Sharon Labossiere at play with her dogs. AnimalKind, the BC SPCA’s animal welfare accreditation and referral program, has granted accreditation to Sooke's Hanging with Hounds. (Contributed - BC SPCA)
Hanging With Hounds digs its paws into AnimalKind accreditation

Local dog trainer earns special BC SPCA status

Royal Bay Secondary School’s rainbow crosswalk was vandalized shortly after being painted but by Monday, coincidentally the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the crosswalk had been cleaned up and students had surrounded it with chalk messages of support and celebration. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Royal Bay pride crosswalk restored following graffiti attack

Hate terms, racial slur, phallic images spray-painted at Colwood high school

Protesters seen here rallying against the injunction order on April 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek blockade

Protesters can remain but police will ensure open access for loggers

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

More “strings of lights” were seen on May 15, 2021, in night sky over Vancouver Island. (File photo)
More ‘strings of lights’ reported in coastal B.C.’s night skies

At least three sightings were made on May 15

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil and Cpl. Wade Fisher present seven-year-old Cody Krabbendam of Ranchero with an award for bravery on July 22, 2020. (Contributed)
7-year old Shuswap boy receives medal of bravery for rescuing child at beach

Last summer Cody Krabbendam jumped into the lake to save another boy from drowning

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

14 more deaths, down to 350 in hospital as of Monday

Royal Bay Secondary School’s rainbow crosswalk was vandalized shortly after being painted but by Monday, coincidentally the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the crosswalk had been cleaned up and students had surrounded it with chalk messages of support and celebration. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C. high’s school’s pride crosswalk restored following ‘hateful’ graffiti attack

Hate terms, racial slur, phallic images spray-painted at Greater Victoria high school

Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. Mack’s family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in an apartment on Third Avenue in Port Alberni sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

Nathan Zuk had left his mother’s residence in Whaletown on Cortes Island in mid-December 2020 in a 14’ skiff rowboat and headed to an unknown location near the Pryce Channel, Deer passage, or Toba Inlet. Photo courtesy RCMP
RCMP need help finding man who set off from Cortes Island in 14-foot rowboat

Nathan Zuk left in December, may have been last seen in Toba Inlet approximately three weeks ago

Emergency service workers at the collision scene along Highway 4 in Hilliers on Sunday, May 16. A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital by BC Air Ambulance and later died. (Collin C photo)
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Mid-Island highway collision

BC Highway Patrol says impairment not a contributing factor in crash

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Most Read