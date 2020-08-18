A transient orca punts a seal into the air off the coast of Vancouver Island. (Five Star Whale Watching/Facebook)

Orca punting seal spotted by Greater Victoria whale watching company

Five Star Whale Watching captured images of the encounter

A Greater Victoria whale watching company captured some spectacular images of a transient orca showing off its strength.

Five Star Whale Watching posted images of a member of the T10 pod punting a seal into the air off the coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday, Aug. 16.

“It was an unbelievable sight and showed the power and skill of these apex predators,” the tour company wrote in its Facebook post.

 

Orca

