PHOTOS: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse

Kelowna residents and businesses are taking part in the #hangahighvisoutside trend to honour victims of a deadly downtown crane collapse on Monday, July 12. (Liseanne Doiron/facebook)Kelowna residents and businesses are taking part in the #hangahighvisoutside trend to honour victims of a deadly downtown crane collapse on Monday, July 12. (Liseanne Doiron/facebook)
(Geoff Schierbeck/Facebook)(Geoff Schierbeck/Facebook)
(Century Aluminum Railings/Facebook)(Century Aluminum Railings/Facebook)
(Okanagan and Heating & Air Conditioning LTD/Facebook)(Okanagan and Heating & Air Conditioning LTD/Facebook)
(Cherise Lowe/Facebook)(Cherise Lowe/Facebook)

After the deaths of five people, four of them construction workers, in a crane collapse on Monday, July 12, Kelowna residents are taking to social media to show their support.

Under the #hangahighvisoutside, people are posting pictures of high visibility vests hung out front of their homes to remember and honour the construction workers that died in the crash.

This movement takes inspiration from the community of Humboldt. After the crash that killed 16 hockey players, people across the country put hockey sticks on their porches in memory of the victims.

Posts of support have been flooding social media, along with a links to donate to the GoFundMes for the victims families.

WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroners service continue their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

