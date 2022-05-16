A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

Prince Charles to come face to face with ‘woolly doppelgänger’ on royal tour

Life-size, hand-needle-felted bust to greet Prince of Wales in St. John’s, N.L.

The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by a sheepish figure when he arrives in Canada tomorrow: his own “woolly doppelgänger.”

Prince Charles will be introduced to a life-size, hand-needle-felted bust of his own visage as he meets with Canadian wool enthusiasts in St. John’s, N.L., at one of the first stops on his three-day cross-country tour alongside his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

But the CEO of the Campaign for Wool in Canada says that’s not even the “pièce de résistance” of the prince’s woolly welcome.

Matthew Rowe says the non-profit industry association will also present its royal patron with a wool sculpture of his mother, the Queen.

Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin says she spent hundreds of hours on each of the busts, using a barbed needle to sculpt the fine details of the royals’ faces.

Péloquin says she feels like she got to know the prince over the course of his wool double’s creation, and she’s excited to see his real-life counterpart’s face when the two meet.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla set to return to Canada in May for 3-day royal tour

Royal family

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
QUIZ: A salute to nurses

Just Posted

The invasive shiny geranium, distinguishable by its red, smooth stem and glossy leaves, is a plant species being closely monitored in the Capital Region District, as well as the province. (Bruce Newhouse/King County Department of Environment)
Invasive plant rampant in Saanich, CRD a ‘hotspot’ for shiny geranium

Anyone with information on a crime is asked to contact Oak Bay Police Department at 250–592-2424. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police issue alert after homeowner chases afternoon intruder through Oak Bay yards

The search for additional pickleball facilities on the Saanich Peninsula continues after the Victoria Airport Authority said no to the idea of courts in Rotary Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Airport Authority grounds plans for pickleball courts in Rotary Park

Brandon Colantonio is hoping to turn professional after the event in Esquimalt on May 28. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Boxing making Island comeback in Esquimalt