There is no shortage of beer varieties in British Columbia. From left are a Saison Noel from Howl Brewing and a Humans Hazy IPA from Parkside Brewing and a Beets by Sinden Beet Sour from Electric Bicycle Brewing, at Refuge Tap Room on Fort Street. (Don Denton - Boulevard)

QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia, a time to celebrate the many beers and breweries in this province.

There is no shortage of beers, from breakfast stouts and Baltic porters to lagers, wheat ales, fruit beers and cream ales. There is also plenty of innovation and experimentation going on at breweries around British Columbia.

Whatever your beer of choice (or if you’d prefer a nice glass of root beer instead,) put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz.

Good luck, and please drink responsibly.

For more information about the beers of British Columbia, visit The B.C. Ale Trail.


