Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?
The B.C. Day long weekend is a time to celebrate the wonderful things about this amazing province
B.C. Day, on the first Monday of August, is a time to celebrate this province.
How much do you know about British Columbia, its history, its geography and its people? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
British ColumbiaContests
There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)
B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)