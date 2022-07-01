QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

July 1 is Canada Day, the nation’s 155th birthday.
There is a lot to celebrate about Canada and there are a lot of amazing facts about this country, its history and its people.
How much do you know about Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 15 questions.
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
CanadaCanada DayContests
Students Brody Adams (left) and Dominic Vince check out a truck’s brake lines with automotive teacher Darren Jones at Aldergrove Community Secondary School. How many people are employed in Canada’s automotive manufacturing industry? (Black Press file photo)
Hockey is Canada’s official winter sport. What is Canada’s official summer sport? (Black Press file photo)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. When did Trudeau become leader of the Liberal Party of Canada? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.