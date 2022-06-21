QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s Indigenous people

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada and June is National Indigenous History Month

The Kamloops Indian Residential School circa 1930. (Archives Deschâtelets-NDC, Richelieu)

June is National Indigenous History Month and June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.

The day and the month provide opportunities to learn about the history, culture and contributions of Indigenous people in Canada.

How much do you know about Indigenous people in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon and husband Whit Fraser are met by Premier John Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at their procession on the legislature grounds on May 20, 2022. Simon is the first Indigenous person to hold the role of Governor-General. (Evert Lindquist - Black Press)

Chief Dan George is seen with Sondra Locke and Clint Eastwood in 1976 at a barbecue in Santa Fe, New Mexico promoting the film “The Outlaw Josey Wales.” A new exhibit focussing on the life of Chief Dan George is opening at the Museum of Surrey. (Public Domain)

