Electric vehicle charging stations are becoming more common. When is Canada’s target to reach net-zero emissions?(Black Press file photo)

Electric vehicle charging stations are becoming more common. When is Canada’s target to reach net-zero emissions?(Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Earth Day?

April 22 is set aside as a day to protect the planet we call home

Earth Day, held each year on April 22, is a day to show support for environmental protection.

Many communities have events scheduled on and around Earth Day, including clean-up projects, tree plantings and more.

To prepare for Earth Day, take some time to consider the world around us. How much do you know about Earth Day, our planet and environmental concerns? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Carol Seymour, five-year-old Eden and three-year-old Dylan Rose participated in the Earth Week planting event in Summerland in 2021. Each year, many communities hold environmental activities for Earth Day and Earth Week. (Black Press file photo)

Carol Seymour, five-year-old Eden and three-year-old Dylan Rose participated in the Earth Week planting event in Summerland in 2021. Each year, many communities hold environmental activities for Earth Day and Earth Week. (Black Press file photo)

Earth Day, on April 22, is a day to celebrate the earth and consider environmental protection. (File photo)

Earth Day, on April 22, is a day to celebrate the earth and consider environmental protection. (File photo)

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. How old was Thunberg when she began her environmental protests? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. How old was Thunberg when she began her environmental protests? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Previous story
Younger Canadians more worried than others as inflation reaches 30-year high

Just Posted

Canadians under the age of 35 are more concerned than their Boomer and Gen X counterparts about their financial stability with the rising interest rates. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola, file)
Younger Canadians more worried than others as inflation reaches 30-year high

Kristen Awram hopes her petition will convince developers to preserve this large arbutus tree on the corner of Jacklin and Dunford roads. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford residents look to have arbutus spared from axe

A rendering for an approved six-storey, 105-unit apartment building that will replace five properties in Esquimalt’s West Bay neighbourhood. (Photo courtesy of Wexford Developments)
6-storey apartment coming to Esquimalt’s West Bay neighbourhood

With an average wait time of 161 minutes for patients walking in without an appointment, Greater Victoria medical clinics lead the country in that category, according to a new report. (Unsplash)
Greater Victoria clinics’ average walk-in wait times among longest in Canada