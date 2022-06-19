Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

To celebrate Father’s Day, test your knowledge of famous fathers

In many parts of the world, the third Sunday of June is Father’s Day.

This day, in honour of fathers, has been observed since 1910, although it is not an official holiday.

In recognition of the day and in recognition of the important role of dads, here are some questions about factual and fictional fathers. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


