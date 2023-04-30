April is International Guitar Month. There are many styles of guitars and many styles of music performed on the guitar. (Bailey Jo Josie - Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?

April is International Guitar Month

April is International Guitar Month.

The guitar is a popular musical instrument and is used in a wide variety of musical styles, from blues to rock’n’roll to flamenco and beyond.

How much do you know about guitars and related instruments, and about guitar players? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Members of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble perform at the Duncan Showroom. Do you know where the ukulele originated? (Black Press file photo)

Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert perform in Chicago on Aug. 9, 2019. Guitarist Brian May has earned his doctorate. In which field of study was his doctorate? (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

Bruce Cockburn has a long history as a guitarist and singer-songwriter. When did he release his first solo album? (Photo by Zach Bonnell/Flickr)

