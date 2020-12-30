Canada-born game show host Alex Trebek died in 2020. Which show did he host? (Marc Gibeault/CP/HO photo)

Canada-born game show host Alex Trebek died in 2020. Which show did he host? (Marc Gibeault/CP/HO photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

A lot happened in British Columbia and across Canada in 2020, and at times keeping up with the latest current events proved challenging.

How much do you remember about what happened over the past year? Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck.

If you want more quizzes about news, current events and culture from 2020, have a look at this list.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This year, the Stanley Cup was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. When is the last time the Stanley Cup series was not held? (Jason Franson/CP photo)

This year, the Stanley Cup was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. When is the last time the Stanley Cup series was not held? (Jason Franson/CP photo)

Three British Columbia cities made changes to rules regarding alcohol in 2020. What change was made? (Don Denton/Boulevard)

Three British Columbia cities made changes to rules regarding alcohol in 2020. What change was made? (Don Denton/Boulevard)

Previous story
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

Just Posted

The Crossing at Belmont sold for $60 million to Killam Apartment REIT, one of Canada’s largest publicly traded real estate companies, making it the region’s top commercial sale of 2020. (Courtesy Beattie Tartan)
Top 10 list: Greater Victoria’s largest commercial sales in 2020

West Shore developments make up half of this list

An audible bird deterring device is located on the roof of a Bayview One apartment building in Victoria West. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria environmentalists call on municipalities to adopt bird-friendly design

An estimated one billion birds die each year across North America after colliding with glass windows

Christmas trees at Santa’s Forest in Braefoot Park in November 2020 are destined for the chipper to start 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Recycle Christmas trees for causes across Greater Victoria

Distancing in effect for annual fundraisers

A new food pantry outside the Fairfield Gonzales Community Association building offers non-perishable food items for anyone in need. It operates on a “leave what you can, take what you need” basis. (Courtesy of Caitlin Boudreau)
Creator of Fairfield community pantry hopes to help destigmatize food insecurity

Victoria food pantry is modeled after Little Free Libraries

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

A sign showing an avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is seen at a parking lot near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday January 30, 2016. Two men have died in an avalanche north of Whistler, British Columbia. A statement from RCMP says the victims were snow biking when they were reported missing late Monday near Goat Peak, a popular backcountry destination outside Pemberton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two die in B.C. avalanche as forecasters warn of ‘complex,’ ‘weak’ snowpack

Avalanche Canada says complex snowpack with weak layers has created potential for human-caused avalanches

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Most Read