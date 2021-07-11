Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. The tourist train operates on tracks from the historic Kettle Valley Railway, which provided passenger service to the Okanagan Valley from 1915 to 1964. (Black Press file photo)

Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. The tourist train operates on tracks from the historic Kettle Valley Railway, which provided passenger service to the Okanagan Valley from 1915 to 1964. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

Whether you prefer planes, trains, automobiles or something else, summer is a time for taking a trip

Now that travel restrictions have been relaxed, many people are planning for a vacation getaway.

It has been said getting there is half the fun. Whether your preferred mode of transportation is flying, driving, riding a train, boating or something else, travel is likely in your future.

How much do you know about transportation? Put your knowledge to the test with these dozen questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 11 to 17

Just Posted

76-year-old Eijo Toyonaga chants for world peace and happiness for humanity daily at the BC Legislature. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
At nearly 300 days and counting, Saanich man prays for world peace daily

“Poppy” is Platinum Floral Design’s new mobile flower truck. (Becca Carroll / Rivkah Photography)
“Poppy” the flower truck making the rounds in Greater Victoria

Coun. Niall Paltiel says with the District of Central Saanich lacking resources to work with people at risk of homelessness and in immediate crisis, BC Housing should give preference to locals in certain critical situations when selecting tenants for the supportive housing project on Prosser Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich sends housing preference list to province for Prosser project

Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy memorial service held on July 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood’s fire chief remembered for devotion, love for community