Oct. 31 is Halloween, a time for trick-or-treating, costumes and scary stories. (pxhere.com photo)

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct. 31 is a night of frights. How much do you know about Halloween customs and traditions?

Halloween, on Oct. 31, is a time for masks, costumes and tales of terror.

It’s also the time when costumed children will go door to door, asking for candy and treats.

The observance is steeped in culture and traditions. How much do you know about Halloween?

Good luck.


Halloween

Jack O’Lantern displays are part of the Halloween decorations each year. (File photo)

