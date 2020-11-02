Room reno series seeks nominations for families in need

The Room Makeover Series renovates one room with $15,000 over 48 hours

In its first episode, The Room Makeover Series transforms a Langley, B.C. family’s living room from the image on the right to the image on the left. (Courtesy of Square One Insurance Services)

A new Canadian video series that is providing $15,000 room makeovers to families facing hardships is asking people to submit nominations.

Launched by home insurance provider Square One, the home makeover show looks to redesign and renovate one room for a family in 48 hours.

“As a home insurance provider, we know how important it is to have a comfortable and safe home,” said Square One CEO Daniel Mirkovic in a release. “The pandemic amplified these needs as families spend even more time at home.”

Langley, B.C. mother Rebecca Straforelli and her four children lost their husband and father to a brain tumour two years ago. (Courtesy of Square One Insurance Services)

The series’ first episode looks at a Langley, B.C. family whose living room used to be the gathering place for their family. Mother of four, Rebecca Straforelli, expressed in the episode that since her husband’s death two years ago the space hadn’t been the same.

After a family friend nominated them, the Straforelli family was moved out of their house for 48 hours and their living room was transformed.

“We hope that this experience has a ripple effect, extending from the family to the community in which they live,” Mirkovic said.

Anyone interested in nominating someone can fill out an application explaining why their nominee deserves a room makeover and submit it to Square One by email.

The first episode of the ongoing Room Makeover Series can now be found on YouTube.

