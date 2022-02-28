The Saanich Police Department’s cruiser design received top honours from a national magazine. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

The Saanich Police Department’s cruiser design received top honours from a national magazine. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich wins best-dressed police vehicle from national magazine

Clear graphics, colour, reflective accents, other safety features among reasons for first place

The Saanich Police Department is being recognized for the sleek design of its vehicles with a first place in Blue Line Magazine’s Best Dressed Vehicle Awards.

“We’re very proud to have our vehicles prominently featured in this national publication and we hope it draws attention nationally for recruiting,” said Deputy Chief Gary Schenk of the Saanich Police Department.

Choosing a base colour of blue instead of black makes Saanich police vehicles unique in the region and the province, added Schenk.

“The graphics are clean and clear with reflective accents that draw public awareness to the vehicle and we believe it accentuates our professional reputation in the community.”

A volunteer committee of 12 staff representing all divisions of the department was responsible for creating the design in 2013 when the formerly white cars were replaced with deep blue. Decision-makers included traffic collision analysts that provided insight on ways to increase the safety of Saanich police officers.

Blue Line is a national law enforcement magazine that annually compiles the awards based on criteria such as clear graphic designs, elements that exhibit direction of travel, and effective equipment and controls.

Saanich Police Department

