Seal cam increases in popularity with new pup at Oak Bay Marina

A new seal pup has been spotted swimming near the fish-cleaning station in Oak Bay Marina. Feeding seals is banned, but the clever mammals are teaching the pup where it can score a discarded fish head or two. (Screenshot Barnacle Systems Inc.)

A new seal pup at the Oak Bay Marina is capturing the hearts of locals, making appearances on the BRNKL seal cam.

Intentionally feeding the seals was banned last year but the opportunist seals continued to frequent the fish-cleaning station. That’s where the new pup and mom were spotted this week and caught on film by BRNKL’s marina camera, which live casts on social media.

Earlier this year BRNKL’s camera caught the boat bandit who stole a yacht from Oak Bay Marina but was caught by Oak Bay Police near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel.

