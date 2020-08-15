A new seal pup has been spotted swimming near the fish-cleaning station in Oak Bay Marina. Feeding seals is banned, but the clever mammals are teaching the pup where it can score a discarded fish head or two. (Screenshot Barnacle Systems Inc.)

Seal cam increases in popularity with new pup at Oak Bay Marina

Fish cleaning station still draws seals despite ban on feeding seals

A new seal pup at the Oak Bay Marina is capturing the hearts of locals, making appearances on the BRNKL seal cam.

Intentionally feeding the seals was banned last year but the opportunist seals continued to frequent the fish-cleaning station. That’s where the new pup and mom were spotted this week and caught on film by BRNKL’s marina camera, which live casts on social media.

Earlier this year BRNKL’s camera caught the boat bandit who stole a yacht from Oak Bay Marina but was caught by Oak Bay Police near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel.

READ ALSO: Seal pup and mom play and ‘kiss’ in Oak Bay Marina

READ ALSO: Up to $500,000 fine and potential jail time for feeding seals

reporter@oakbaynews.com

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

Just Posted

New southbound loop exit at McKenzie Interchange, ministry warns of traffic pattern changes

New signage to direct drivers to correct lanes

Seal cam increases in popularity with new pup at Oak Bay Marina

Fish cleaning station still draws seals despite ban on feeding seals

COVID-19 case confirmed at downtown Victoria 7-Eleven

Employee tests positive, company warns of possible exposure risk between Aug. 10 and 14

Rare white orca spotted hunting off shores of Alaska for first time

Tl’uk seems healthy and strong, says researcher

Mental health challenges add to youth stress load

Part 2 in a Black Press series on Youth Homelessness

VIDEO: Greater Victoria police officers try bhangra dancing with social media star

Gurdeep Pandher leads bhangra lesson on front lawn of the BC Legislature building

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Most Read