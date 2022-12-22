Snowbirds release 2023 show schedule, set to return to the Island for spring training

Their show season kicks off June 3 to 4 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team just released their initial air show schedule for 2023. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)

While the new year isn’t quite here yet, Canada’s Royal Canadian Air Force aerobatic flight demonstration team is already making preparations for summer 2023.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team just released their initial air show schedule for next year, which includes just one show in British Columbia at the Abbotsford International Airshow in August.

Their show season kicks off June 3 to 4 in Thunder Bay, Ont., and is followed by a majority of shows in Canada from coast to coast.

The team released a statement online following inquiries of the lack of shows in the territories and northern Canada and noted that their planners and co-ordinators are currently working on including the territories in the future but they do not have any planned appearance in the north next year.

Prior to their season getting underway, the team is set to return to the Comox Valley for their annual spring training, tentatively set from mid-April to mid-May.

431 Air Demonstration Squadron consists of approximately 80 personnel, 24 of whom comprise the show team that travels during the show season. They have been a fixture at airshows and entertaining audiences across North America since 1971.



