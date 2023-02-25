People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘The weather got the best of us:’ Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to stay closed

Warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous

The National Capital Commission says Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway, the world’s largest outdoor skating rink, will not open this season due to warm temperatures.

The commission says it has been both assessing and getting ready for the affects of climate change on the internationally renowned winter tourist attraction for several years.

But this is the first time the weather has prevented the 7.8-kilometre stretch through Canada’s capital city from opening at all.

It says the latest tests showed the ice surface remained unsafe to skate on and that any more efforts to change the situation were unlikely to work.

It also says the warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous.

On Feb. 2, the skateway had already experienced a record-setting delay in opening for the season.

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Agassiz BC Hydro superfan, age 6, surprised with visit from line tech crew

Just Posted

With the closure of Capital Iron, Victoria family business Lumberworld has added a specialty barbecue section to its Quadra Street location. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria business adds barbecue department in wake of closure of iconic Capital Iron

A RapidBus route will replace the Langford/Downtown Route 50 on April 10. (Courtesy of BC Transit)
Opinion: The Victoria ‘war on cars’ wouldn’t sting so much if BC Transit didn’t ‘suck’

Diego Maffia put on a show in front of a sold-out crowd at the CARSA Performance Gym and scored 42 points on Feb. 11. He’s one of four Vikes basketballers to crack All-Star squads this season. (Courtesy APShutter.com)
Four Vikes basketball players earn All-Star nods

Guy Felicella spent years battling addiction. He now advocates for easier access to treatment and harm reduction strategies. (Courtesy of Guy Felicella)
Victoria addiction treatment and recovery options are limited, creating gaps in care