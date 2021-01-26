(Twitter/Ateachersaurus) The Pachena Bay shoreline in 2013. (Twitter/Ateachersaurus)

This week in history: 9.0 magnitude quake struck under what is now called Vancouver Island

According to First Nations elders, the 9.0-magnitude quake in 1700 CE kick-started a tsunami

This week – hundreds of years ago – a colossal earthquake struck the central west coast of what is now known as Vancouver Island.

According to First Nations elders, the 9.0-magnitude quake in 1700 CE kick-started a tsunami that devastated an entire village, wiping out the 5,000 residents who lived there.

“We are able to use our history to learn from the past and prepare for future tsunamis,” Robb Johnson, member of the Huu-ay-aht peoples, told Prepared BC.

In 1990, records reveal the community decided to relocate new housing to above sea level, on hills across the Anacla River – to prevent a similar event.

Rebuilding includes addition of a general store, gas station and the development of the Pachena Bay Campground.

To this day, the tale of what happened to Ancla is handed down to younger Indigenous generations through oral history.


